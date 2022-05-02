Bend Park & Rec releases statement following weekend drowning accident

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Park and Recreation District released a statement Monday, May 2, on the water incident over the weekend involving a 17-year-old Bend resident.

Here is the statement:

“All of us at Bend Park and Recreation District are deeply saddened that a young person lost his life.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as they mourn through this difficult time.

May the family be comforted by the thousands of prayers over these past couple days and the road ahead.

Evaluations are beginning immediately to assess the conditions of the whitewater park’s bladder and gate system.

These evaluations will be conducted by our park district team as well as third-party experts.

These efforts are urgent as seasonal water levels rise over the coming days and weeks.

There were no river conditions on Saturday that we’re aware of that would have heightened risk.

BPRD staff responded immediately and made operational changes to assist with rescue efforts by emergency responders.

The whitewater park’s surf wave will remain flat until such time that we can fully assess what might have occurred in this tragedy.

We ask for patience as we evaluate further on behalf of the community we serve.

This responsibility is taken with the highest respect for everyone involved.”