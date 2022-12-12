Bend Park & Rec holding drive-thru food drive Saturday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Park and Recreation District is hosting a Drive-Thru Holiday Food Drive on Saturday. The donations will go to help stock the shelves of the NeighborImpact Food Bank.

It’s happening from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Larkspur Community Center: Bend Senior Center entrance (1600 SE Reed Market Rd.)

The parking lot across from The Pavilion (Park and Float seasonally) (1001 SW Bradbury Dr.)

NeighborImpact donation bins are also available at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, Larkspur Community Center, The Pavilion and the BPRD Office through Jan. 2.

The items the food bank needs most are:

Canned proteins (chicken, tuna, etc.)

Soups and stews

Canned vegetables and fruit

Dried beans (black beans, pinto beans, lentils)

No glass packaging, please.

“The number of people who need food bank resources has increased 20% over last year. We especially need items like soups and stews, canned fruit, tuna and pasta to help fill food pantry shelves. Monetary donations allow us to purchase food at cost and help us build our new warehouse,” said Garth Brown, food resource specialist with NeighborImpact, said in a statement. “We are so appreciative of support from the community during the holiday season to help meet these needs.”