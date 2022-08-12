Bend Park and Rec fall program registration coming, and you need to move fast

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Registration for fall recreation programs at Bend Park and Recreation District opens next week.

Fall programs run from September through December. BPRD said programs “include youth and adult activities, no-school day programs, arts, outdoors, swimming, sports and ice season favorites including skating, hockey and curling.” The full schedule can be found in the Fall 2022 Online Playbook.

Registration opens Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 6:00 a.m. and spots are expected to fill up quickly.

Those interested are encouraged to register online or in person at the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, Larkspur Community Center or the District Office during regular business hours.

But note that if you don’t already have a household account, setting one up can take up to 24 hours.

Everyone is encouraged to verify their account details before registration opens.