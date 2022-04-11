Bend Park and Recreation youth lacrosse referees needed

Bend Park and Recreation is accepting applications for paid youth lacrosse referees.
The pay rate is $18-$43 per game depending on experience and age level officiating.
There are 425 kids playing on 33 teams this season with 15 games played each week.
Games are played at the Big Sky Sports Complex at 5:15 p.m and 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from late April to early June.
Although prior referee experience is not required, all referees must have lacrosse knowledge.
Applicants must be 14 years of age and complete a criminal background screening.