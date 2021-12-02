Bend Park and Recreation winter program registration begins Dec. 7

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

With the New Year around the corner, Bend Park and Recreation District is opening registration for winter recreation programs beginning Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 8 a.m.

Winter programs run from January through March and include youth and adult activities, no school day and Spring Break programs, arts, sports, swim lessons and ice season favorites including skating, hockey and curling.

Program descriptions and schedules are available for preview in the Winter 2022 Online Playbook or at the registration website.

Beginning Dec. 7 at 8 a.m., patrons are encouraged to register online or in person at the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, Bend Senior Center, District Office and The Pavilion during regular business hours.

Spanish language assistance will be available on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center to help with registration.

For additional information, contact the BRPD Customer Service Team at (541) 389-7275 or visit www.bendparksandrec.org.