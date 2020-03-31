Bend Park and Recreation lays off more than 300 part-time employees

Bend Park and Recreation District has temporarily laid off 321 part-time staff, according to Julie Brown, Communication and Community Relations Manager for the district. With many facilities closed and programs cancelled, the district said many of its part-time positions aren’t needed at this time.

Parks and trails are still open, but playgrounds, skateparks and sport courts are closed. All fitness classes are being held online.

The district has also temporarily suspended all new hiring, and all bids for planned construction and renovation projects are on hold.

“When this pandemic is over, we want to be in the best position possible to welcome staff back and resume delivery of programs and services,” Don Horton, Executive Director, said. “When it’s time to resume programs and services, laid off staff will be our first calls.”

Laid-off employees are being paid for March and are encouraged by the district to pursue unemployment benefits. All full-time staff and part-time staff performing essential jobs are still employed.