Bend Park and Recreation District announces hiring event

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend Park and Recreation District (BPRD) will host a hiring event on Tuesday, April 26.

The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the BPRD office at 799 S.W. Columbia Street in Bend.

Attendees will be able to learn about positions, complete applications and participate in on-site interviews.

BPRD will make job offers on the spot and provide a free recreation center one-visit pass for swimming, fitness classes and/or skating to each interviewed applicant.

Interviewers will attempt to fill the rest of summer positions currently open at the event.

Job openings include:

Lifeguard – part-time

Swim Instructor – part-time

Youth Recreation Leader – full-time and part-time, afterschool and summer camps

Therapeutic Recreation Leader – part-time, summer

Outdoor Recreation Leader – part-time, summer

Landscaping – full-time, seasonal

Youth Sports Official – part-time, spring

The positions offer a variety of benefits, which may include paid leave, recreation facility passes and recreation program registration discounts.

Working hours vary and multiple shifts are available.

Some positions will accept age 15 years and older; other positions are for age 18 years and older.

BPRD wants candidates to complete the one-minute Hiring Event Interest Form at www.bendparksandrec.org/hiringevent to indicate their job interest.

Positions are listed at www.bendparksandrec.org/jobs.