Juniper Swim and Fitness, The Pavilion temporarily closed

Bend Park and Recreation District will close some facilities and cancel programs due to the two-week “freeze” order issued by Gov. Kate Brown on Friday.

Juniper Swim and Fitness Center and The Pavilion will close on Nov. 18.

Registered recreation programs, including enrichment classes and youth sport programs, camps and clinics, will be canceled from Nov. 18 to Dec. 1.

The Bend Senior Center, District Office and Park Services have been closed since March and will remain closed.

Team UP childcare programs and half-day and full-day childcare camps at the Art Station will continue to be offered.

Parks, playgrounds and trails will remain open.