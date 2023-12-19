▶️ Bend puts parcels at Juniper Ridge, Larkspur neighborhood up for sale

by Peyton Thomas

The City of Bend is seeking transformation for two different sites, one on the northern edge of the city and the other closer to the center. The potential for growth on these sites could look very different.

The city is soliciting proposals for two parcels in Juniper Ridge zoned commercially and one parcel along NE 9th Street near SE Glenwood Drive for residential use. Director of Real Estate Matt Stuart says these sites will be hot commodities.

“The city looks to grow, we’re definitely seeing pressure on existing businesses that are serving not just Bend itself, but all of Central Oregon,” he said. “We’re expecting some significant interest just because there is not a lot of opportunities for that size of land.”

At Juniper Ridge, two parcels join the market. One is 20 acres and the other is 75 acres. They’re available for commercial and industrial uses.

“Juniper Ridge has been a long-standing place where we’ve been trying to encourage employment development,” Stuart said. “We’re hoping to encourage new commercial-industrial developments and kind of help with the growing population of Bend.”

The city has 200 total acres at Juniper Ridge. The remaining will go on the market in the future. It hopes to field offers totaling around $9 million for all the parcels.

The other location on NE 9th Street is 3.4 acres and is focused on addressing the housing shortage.

Stuart says the city weighs community impact more than how much money they could take home.

“There’s not a whole lot of properties that you’d say within city limits that are identified for housing, especially of three acres in size,” Stuart said. “We see this as a really strong infill opportunity to get maybe 15, 20 some residential units. It can be market rate, affordable, middle. It’s not limited in general.”

The city says these locations are few and far between. Stuart says the city doesn’t own that much land and the process for bringing them to market can take several years.

“We kind of did this as soon as we could legally bring it to market and put one foot up for sale,” he said.

Proposals for both locations are due to the city by January 31 of next year.