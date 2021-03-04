Bend pair leave small plane crash with minor injuries

Two Bend residents survived a small plane crash near the Sisters Eagle Airport.

Deschutes County 911 said it got a report of an airplane crash into a field west of Camp Polk Road in Sisters.

Deputies arrived at 5:45 p.m.

When they got there, they said the two occupants had gotten themselves out of the plane.

Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said the pilot, 23-year-old Madison Stieber was attempting to land the 1972 Cessna aircraft, when she made contact with the landing strip and then went airborne again.

They said the plane then flew southwest and struck the top of a tree, before striking the ground and coming to a rest in a dry pond on private property in the 69000 block of Camp Polk Road.

Stieber received non-life threatening injuries and was taken by private vehicle to St. Charles in Bend.

The passenger, 24-year-old Connor Schaab received minor injuries and was evaluated by medics from the Sisters-Camp Sherman Rural Fire Protection District at the scene. Schaab was not taken to the hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) were contacted and will be conducting a follow-up investigation into the crash.