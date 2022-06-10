by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend Park and Recreation District said it’s kicking off summer with a free fitness week. It’s also launching some new programs and bringing back an old favorite.

BPRD‘s Summer Kickoff Free Fitness event will run June 13-19. It will have more than 35 free fitness classes at Juniper Swim & Fitness Center and Larkspur Community Center, including:

Zumba

Intro to TRX/TRX Circuit

Vinyasa Yoga

Deep or Shallow Water Workouts

Stretch and Flex

Bootcamp Conditioning

Senior Fit Club

Intermediate Line Dance

Classes will be between 5:30 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

SEE ALSO: BPRD, schools team up, providing scholarships to help with childcare needs

Health and Wellness Fair returns

For the first time in two years, the “For the Health of It” Health and Wellness Fair will be held with free health screenings, giveaways and information.

More than 50 health and wellness professionals will be outside Larkspur Community Center on June 14 from 12:00 – 3:00 p.m. for the free event.

There will also be a farmer’s market on the lawn and COVID-19 vaccines and boosters available inside the center.

Outdoor fitness programs begin

The new Fresh Aire Fitness program takes workouts and well-being outside.

There will be a “Boot Camp in the Park” at Riverbend Park, aimed at increasing strength and cardiovascular fitness. It’s happening every Tuesday and Thursday, 9:00 – 9:50 a.m. through August 25.

The boot camp is at the Riverbend Park picnic shelter, located at 799 SW Columbia St. No registration is required, but you’ll need to pay a drop-in fee or have a BPRD Fitness & Swim Pass.

Bring a yoga mat or foam pad, water bottle, sunscreen and a hat.

There will also be a Morning Flow Yoga class on Saturdays at The Pavilion at 1001 SW Bradbury Way. It’s every Saturday from 8:30 – 9:30 a.m., June 25 – Aug. 27.

Like the boot camp, no registration is required, but you’ll need to pay a drop-in fee or have a BPRD Fitness & Swim Pass. Bring a yoga mat and water bottle.

More information can be found at BPRD’s website.