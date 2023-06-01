▶️ Outdoor debris burning season ends Thursday for much of Central Oregon

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Open debris burning is already prohibited in the city. And starting Thursday, it won’t be allowed in the outskirts, either.

Outdoor debris burning will be prohibited in the outer limits of Bend and Redmond and in the Jefferson County Fire District. La Pine and Sisters-Camp Sherman fire districts were closing their burning seasons Wednesday night.

If you’re not sure about fire restrictions in your jurisdiction, contact your local, state or federal fire agency for specific requirements and closures. The local fire danger level was moved to Moderate on May 25.

Homeowners are urged to make sure their homes have a good defensible space to protect them from wildfire. More information about creating defensible space and preparing for the upcoming fire season can be found on our website at www.ownyourzonebend.org.

Backyard fires which include warming fires, campfires and cooking fires are typically allowed year-round within the City of Bend and Rural Fire District #2 that surrounds the City, when used within the guidelines set forth in the Bend Fire Department Burning Regulations.