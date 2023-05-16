▶️ Thunderstorms bring flooding, damage to Powell Butte

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Monday afternoon’s thunderstorms led to flash flooding and some property damage in Powell Butte. The Crook County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) released photos of some of the effects.

Crook County 911 got a call around 6:00 p.m. Monday about flooding in the 10000 block of SW Powell Butte Highway, about two miles south of Highway 126. CCSO said a resident reported that his property had flooded and that there was damage to the foundation of his house.

Responding deputies found minor to moderate flood damage to county roads, CCSO said.

There were also reports of significant flash flooding at Brasada Ranch, the sheriff’s office said. One residence had several inches of standing water in the garage and living room.

CCSO cited a Brasada Ranch employee who said it would take weeks to clean up and repair the flood damage. However, a Brasada Ranch spokesperson told Central Oregon Daily News that it had suffered no significant issues and that the damage that was incurred may have been on private property.

No injuries were reported and there were no reports of anyone being forced out of their homes due to the flooding.

Susan Cruise sent Central Oregon Daily News this video of her driving through the flooding near Pronghorn Monday.