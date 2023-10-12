Power outage affecting 18,000 in Bend

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A power outage affected more than 18,000 in Bend Thursday morning. Pacific Power said restoration was expected by 2:00 p.m.

The outage was largely affecting customers in the area of Boyd Acres Road between Empire Avenue and Butler Market Road, and an area north of downtown Bend. There were also scattered reports of outages in other parts of the city.

Pacific Power said it was still investigating the cause of the transmission issue.

A reminder for drivers: If you are at an intersection where the lights are not working, treat it as a four-way stop.