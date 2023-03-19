▶️ Public Land Stewards seek volunteers for China Hat area cleanup

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Central Oregon nonprofit Public Land Stewards is looking for volunteers for its first big cleanup of the year in the China Hat area.

The cleanup on Saturday, April 8 will run from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers will be divided into seven groups, with each group capped at 20, and they will meet at Morning Star Christian Elementary School.

Last year, volunteers managed to clean up 25 tons of trash in four hours.

“We’re out here just to clean up trash today, we’re not here to pass judgement on people who are leaving it,” Public Land Stewards’ Jeremy Evans said at least year’s event. “We’re trying to get rid of the divisiveness in our country, not add to it. It’s easy to blame certain user groups for what we see out here. We’re trying to avoid that, we’re all responsible for everything.”

You can sign up to volunteer here.