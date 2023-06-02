Bend man, an ex-FBI supervisor, indicted for Jan. 6 Capitol riot

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A former FBI supervisory agent living in Bend was indicted Thursday on charges that he joined a mob storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, where he cheered on rioters attacking police officers — allegedly yelling “kill ’em,” the Department of Justice announced.

“Jared Wise, 49, of Bend, Oregon, was indicted for civil disorder; and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers, both felonies; along with four misdemeanors which were contained in the original criminal complaint: knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; uttering loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct, in any of the Capitol Buildings; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol Buildings,” the DOJ said in a statement.

DOJ, citing court documents, said video footage showed Wise on the U.S. Capitol grounds.

“At approximately 2:23 p.m., Wise entered the U.S. Capitol building through the Senate Wing Door. After entering, Wise clapped his hands and raised his arms in triumph. Wise walked through the Crypt and past the Memorial Door, ultimately returning and exiting through a window adjacent to the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:32 p.m.,” DOJ said.

Video from Metropolitan Police body camera footage allegedly showed Wise yelling to officers, “You guys are disgusting. I’m former—I’m former law enforcement. You’re disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo. You can’t see it. . . . Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!”

DOJ said that when Wise saw violent acts against law enforcement officers, including officers being knocked to the ground in front of him, he yelled. “Yeah, (expletive) them! Yeah, kill ‘em!” DOJ said. He allegedly repeated the line “Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! when shouting toward rioters attacking a police line.

Wise was allegedly seen wearing a blue jacket and a dark facemask and carrying a dark backpack.

Wise was employed as a Special Agent and Supervisory Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation from 2004 through 2017, DOJ said.

Wise lived in New Braunfels, Texas, until June 2022 before moving to Bend, according to an affidavit.