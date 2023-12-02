Police: Bend man arrested trying to lure 16-year-old in online sex sting

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A Bend man was arrested Tuesday, accused by police of trying to lure a 16-year-old girl he met online and offering to share psilocybin mushrooms with her. That girl was actually an undercover police officer.

Bend Police say Hunter James Nash, 26, was arrested on multiple charges. Deschutes County Jail records say he was booked on luring a minor, giving liquor to a minor and two controlled substance charges.

Police say they launched an investigation Monday into adults attempting to lure minors for sex online. The officer posting as the teen was allegedly contacted by Nash.

After learning he was talking to a 16-year-old, Nash allegedly sent explicit photos as well as a photo showing bags of psilocybin mushrooms. Police say he intended to share them with the teen. He also allegedly intended to buy condoms for the encounter.

The officer allegedly agreed to meet Nash at Ponderosa Skate Park Tuesday night. Police say that when Nash arrived, officers arrested him. They allegedly found condoms and a 12-pack of White Claw in his vehicle.

A check of Nash’s home also revealed 28.51 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, police said.

Nash was taken to the Deschutes County Jail.