Have your voice heard: City of Bend posts online survey

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The City of Bend has put out an online survey, looking for feedback on the city’s priorities over the next two years.

Some Bend residents have randomly received a phone call from the city about the survey. Now, everyone has the chance to participate and give input.

The online survey is available in both English and Spanish. It will be available until Dec. 26.

The city council will use the results to help set its priorities.

