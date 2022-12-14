Have your voice heard: City of Bend posts online survey

Downtown Bend, Oregon
by Central Oregon Daily News Sources
  |  
Tuesday, December 13th 2022

The City of Bend has put out an online survey, looking for feedback on the city’s priorities over the next two years.

Some Bend residents have randomly received a phone call from the city about the survey. Now, everyone has the chance to participate and give input.

The online survey is available in both English and Spanish. It will be available until Dec. 26.

The city council will use the results to help set its priorities.

RELATED: Bend residents may get call, text asking about direction of city’s future

 

