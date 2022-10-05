House fire in Bend intentionally set, firefighters say

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A house fire in northeast Bend Tuesday was set on purpose, Bend Fire and Rescue said Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived at the home at 575 NE Olney Avenue to find smoke coming from the roof and fire inside the house. Nobody was home.

After investigating for more than a day, Bend Fire and Rescue said Wednesday afternoon that the fire was intentionally set. The investigation is ongoing, the fire department said. There was no indication if any potential suspects.

The fire caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bend Police at 541-693-6911.

