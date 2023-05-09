▶️ Housing, commercial development near Old Mill gets planning commission OK

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

A new development is working to transform 33 acres of dirt into a plethora of housing and commercial space in Bend. The Timber Yards master Plan now been given the go-ahead by the city planning commission.

The development would be on SW Industrial Way, next to the Box Factory and the Old Mill District. It would include 1,600 housing units, a 180-room hotel, retail and office space.

The Planning Commission held a public hearing Monday, getting input from developers and designers for the project and from the public.

“We have this really rough crossing right on the apex of this horizontal curve, and everyone knows what I’m talking about,” said Joe Bessman with Transight Consulting for Timber Yards Development. “When we come in here, part of our first phase is going around about there, not only to slow down traffic, which is what it’s going to do but to have those enhanced pedestrian crossings around there.”

Several people spoke from businesses right next door to neighborhood associations and environmental groups. The comments ranged from excitement to concern.

“We’re very excited about the development. We’re excited by the plan, the conceptual plan. We’re excited by the team,” said co-Founder of the Crux Fermentation Project Paul Evers.

“We’re very nervous about what that future holds for the business, as well as fire safety for customers and employees, that we have continued access,” he continued.

“We are the little village being trampled by elephants,” said Karen Harding with Old Bend Neighborhood. “The Timber Yards development offers much to our city, but without traffic mitigation on Sizemore, the elephants will trample our dogs, our children, and the safety of our neighborhood. Please redirect the elephants.”

“Simply put, this project is transformative not only for this project site but for the entire core area in the city of Bend,” said Cities and Towns Program Manager at Central Oregon LandWatch Corie Harlan.

The planning commission discussed the project before they decided unanimously to recommend the development to the Bend City Council.