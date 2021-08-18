Bend Oktoberfest canceled over health and safety concerns

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Downtown Bend Business Association (DBBA) announced Wednesday that Bend Oktoberfest is canceled this September.

According to a statement on the Oktoberfest website, the decision was made after the staff and board considered the health and safety of the community, hospital staff, and children returning to school.

This is the second year in a row the largest fundraiser in Downtown Bend has been canceled, and the DBBA confirmed the decision was made Tuesday.

The cancelation comes just weeks after DBBA announced a redesigned week-long event from Sept. 18-25 for this year’s celebration.

The financial losses will mean less beautification programs, such as flower baskets and holiday decorations, during the 2021/2022 fiscal year.