GoFundMe for Bend family of 5 killed in Highway 97 crash; 11-year-old survivor

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A GoFundMe has been launched for a Bend family involved in a deadly crash on Highway 97 in Klamath County Wednesday. Five people were killed and an 11-year-old girl was the sole survivor, but left with significant injuries.

In just the first 24 hours, more than $25,000 has been raised for the Ochoa family. The money is to cover the transport of the bodies back to Bend for burial and to help cover the medical costs of the girl who survived.

Another fundraiser will be held Sunday at 1:00 p.m. at the Masonic Lodge, 1036 NE 8th Street in Bend.

Oregon State Police said the crash happened Wednesday morning about two miles north of the Highway 58 interchange. The SUV the Ochoas were in slid into the opposing lanes and hit a semi truck coming the other way.

The front passenger side of the Pacifica reportedly collided with the Peterbilt, doing significant damage and sending the SUV spinning across the northbound lane.

Juan Ochoa Bravo, 39; Eve Saldana Alcantar, 37; Erik Ochoa Saldana, 18 were killed along with a 15-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, OSP said.

The Bend-La Pine School District confirmed a 2023 Bend High School graduate and a 9th grader at Caldera High School were among those killed. The 11-year-old is a 5th grader at Bear Creek Elementary.