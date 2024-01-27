by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Another fundraiser is being held Saturday in Redmond for a Bend family of six, five of whom were killed in a collision last week following Oregon’s snow and ice storms.

The crash happened on Highway 97 in Klamath County on Jan. 17. Juan Ochoa Bravo, 39; Eve Saldana Alcantar, 37; Erik Ochoa Saldana, 18 were killed along with a 15-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy, OSP said. An 11-year-old girl in their SUV was left with critical injuries.

The El Patron Mexican Kitchen food cart is donating all proceeds made between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. to the Ochoa family. It’s located at 1555 NW 6th Street in Redmond. The money is being raised to bring the Ochoa family’s bodies back to Central Oregon for burial and to cover the 11-year-old’s medical expenses.

A GoFundMe has raised more than $91,000. A separate fundraiser last Sunday packed the Masonic Lodge in Bend.

The crash happened about two miles north of the Highway 58 interchange. Oregon State Police said the SUV the Ochoas were in slid into the opposing lanes and hit a semi truck coming the other way.

The front passenger side of the Chrysler Pacifica reportedly collided with the Peterbilt, doing significant damage and sending the SUV spinning across the northbound lane.

The Bend-La Pine School District confirmed a 2023 Bend High School graduate and a 9th grader at Caldera High School were among those killed. The 11-year-old is a 5th grader at Bear Creek Elementary.

The semi driver was not injured, OSP said.