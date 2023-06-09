O.B. Riley road closing at Highway 20 for new roundabout work

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Drivers taking O.B. Riley Road to and from Highway 20 will have to make other plans starting Monday as constriction continues on a new roundabout.

O.B Riley Road south of U.S. 20 will be closed starting June 12 for construction crews to work on the southwest side of the new roundabout. The closure will be in place for about one month.

The detour is as follows:

Turn onto Bailey Road

Turn left on Tumalo Reservoir Road

Proceed onto O.B. Riley Road

All work is dependent on weather conditions, and schedules are subject to change.

Another roundabout at Highway 20 and Old Bend Redmond Highway is set to open sometime this month.

A roundabout at U.S. 20 and Cooley Road is partially open now. Construction on another at U.S. 20 and Robal Lane is underway.

