Bend North softball wins Oregon, heads to regionals

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend North Softball majors team is headed to the Little League regionals to represent Oregon.

Bend North beat out Medford, Clackamas and La Grande in the state tournament over the weekend.

It secures them a ticket to San Bernardino, Calif., starting on July 20.

All the games from the regional tournament will air on ESPN Plus. The winner of that tournament heads to the Little League World Series in Greenville, NC.

RELATED: ‘Immediate need’ for Oregon high school football, volleyball, soccer officials

RELATED: Umpire’s journey starts in Bend, leads toward Little League World Series