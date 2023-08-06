Bend North plays Puerto Rico Monday at Softball Little League World Series

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend North softball team will open their Little League World Series tournament against Puerto Rico Monday morning.

Bend North won the Northwest region last month to punch their ticket to the World Series in North Carolina. They are playing in the Orange Bracket.

Puerto Rico, representing the Latin America region, defeated Canada 11-9 Sunday to advance to Monday’s match-up with Bend North. Puerto Rico had a 10-0 lead in the 4th inning before Canada battled back.

The game starts at 7:00 a.m. PDT Monday and airs on ESPN+.

The winner would head straight to the Orange Bracket semifinal on Thursday. The loser goes to the elimination rounds and would face the team from Milano, Italy, on Tuesday. They would have to win at least two more games to make it to the Orange semifinals.

RELATED: Wheels up! Bend North softball departs for Little League World Series

RELATED: Bend North Softball heads to LLWS; fundraiser to help families get there