Bend North falls 4-2 in Softball LLWS opener; faces must-win game Tuesday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend North made their Softball Little League World Series debut Monday, falling to the team from Puerto Rico, 4-2. But their run for a title continues in the double-elimination tournament.

Most of the game was close, highlighted by pitching and defense.

Puerto Rico, representing the Latin America Region, got on the board with a run in the top of the 3rd inning.

Bend North, representing the Northwest Region, tied it up with a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 4th.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: Wheels up! Bend North softball departs for Little League World Series

RELATED: Bend North Softball heads to LLWS; fundraiser to help families get there

Puerto Rico came back with a big inning, scoring three runs in the top of the 5th.

Bend North was able to get one more run across in the bottom of the 6th, but the Puerto Rico defense clamped down for the win.

Bend North heads to the elimination side of the Orange Bracket, where every game is now a must-win. They will face the team from Milano, Italy, Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. PDT. The winner moves on to another elimination game on Wednesday.

Puerto Rico, now 2-0, heads to the first Orange Bracket semifinal on Thursday.