Body of Bend man who fell climbing North Sister located

Searchers have found the body of a Bend man who fell several hundred feet Monday while climbing North Sister. But the ability to reach him on foot is being described as “impossible.”

The Lane County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that drone footage and a search and rescue team in a helicopter allowed them to locate Joel Tranby, 21.

His family says Tranby was climbing with his girlfriend, Fiona, when he fell.

After two days of searching by air, Tranby couldn’t be located. High-resolution camera images and a drone were used to analyze the area and determine where he was.

The sheriff’s office said search and rescue personnel were able to find Tranby Thursday morning. But they said the “extremely loose and steep rocky terrain” make getting him on foot impossible.

Search and rescue is consulting expert climbers to determine if a recovery mission can be done safely.

“We are saddened by this loss of life and extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends.” the sheriff’s office said.