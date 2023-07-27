Bend North falls to Montana 7-2; will face Washington in elimination game

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After two dominant wins to open the Little League Softball World Series Northwest regional, the Bend North All-Stars were defeated in the first semifinal against Montana Wednesday, 7-2.

Bend North got out to a 2-0 lead, but then gave up seven unanswered runs.

The tournament is double-elimination up until the championship game, so Bend North remains alive. They will take on the team from Washington Thursday at 6:00 p.m. The winner heads to the title game against Montana.

All games are on ESPN+.

RELATED: 2 wins and trip to Disneyland, Bend North softball ready for regional semis