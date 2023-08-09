Bend North softball loses 9-5 to Italy in extra innings, ending their LLWS

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

An outstanding season came to an end for the Bend North softball team at the Little League World Series Tuesday, losing to the team from Italy 9-5 in eight innings.

Italy broke out early with four runs in the top of the first inning.

But Bend North didn’t back down, immediately coming back with three runs in the bottom of the inning.

>>> Have you checked out Central Oregon Daily News on YouTube? Click here to subscribe and share our videos.

RELATED: WATCH: Mic’d-up Bend North coach’s mid-game pep talk was awesome

RELATED: Bend North softball players are bonding with opponents at LLWS

Then they tied it up with one more in the 5th. It stayed that way into extra innings.

Bend North had a chance to win it in the 7th with a runner on third. But a hard grounder to shortstop was thrown back to the plate to get the runner out.

Then in the top of the 8th, Italy broke it open with five runs.

Bend North responded with one run, but could not muster any more.

It was the second loss in the double-elimination tournament for the Northwest Regional champs after falling to Puerto Rico on Monday.