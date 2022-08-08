Bend North LL defeats Alaska 12-2, stays alive in Northwest Regional

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The boys from Bend remain alive in their quest to get to Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Bend North defeated Alaska Sunday, 12-2 in the Northwest Regional of the Little League World Series. The game was called in the fourth due the run rule, which states the game ends if one team is up by at least 10 runs after four innings.

Evan Guadalupe pitched 3 1/3 no-hit innings for Bend North with eight strikeouts.

It was a big rebound for Bend North, which lost its opening game to the team from Bonney Lake/Sumner, Washington on Saturday. The tournament is double-elimination.

Now, Bend North has a couple of days to rest up before playing at noon on Wednedsay on ESPN. They will face the loser of Monday’s Washington vs. Idaho game.

If Bend North wins on Thursday, the head to the regional title game on Thursday.

Alaska dropped to 0-2 for the tournament and was eliminated.