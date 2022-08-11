by Colby Enebrad | Central Oregon Daily News

One step closer.

Bend North Little League beat Lewiston, Idaho, Wednesday to advance to the Northwest Regional championship game.

Walt Reilly’s in Bend held a watch party for anyone who supports the team in their fight to earn a World Series bid.

A photo was taken of the crowd of supporters, which was shown on ESPN.

The score was close throughout the game. Team Idaho took an early advantage of 1-0 off an RBI double in the first inning before Oregon tied it with some smart base running.

Trouble struck Oregon when Idaho broke the tie and went up 3-1 due a couple of wild pitches. These are the last two runs Idaho would bring across the plate.

Bend’s bats heated up in the bottom of the third, scoring three unanswered runs for the remainder of the game. The final score was 4-3, Oregon.

Team Oregon takes the field against Bonney Lake, Washington on Thursday at 4:00 p.m.. The team that wins books a trip to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Walt Reilly’s is holding another watch party at that time. Everyone is welcome. For those who can’t make it, the game will air on ESPN.