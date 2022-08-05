▶️ Bend North Little League World Series Northwest Regional schedule

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend North Little League majors is playing in the Northwest Regional of the Little League World Series, which runs Aug. 6-11 in San Bernardino, Calif. They are facing teams from Bonney Lake/Sumner, Washington; Lewiston, Idaho; and Anchorage, Alaska.

It’s a double-elimination tournament. The winner heads to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the Little League World Series.

Here is the full region schedule. All games are on ESPN+.

Saturday, Aug. 6

Game 1: Oregon vs. Washington, 9:00 a.m.

Game 2: Idaho vs. Alaska, 12:00 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 7

Game 3: Runners-up from Games 1 and 2: 7:00 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 8

Game 4: Winners of Games 1 and 2: 6:00 p.m. (Airs on ESPN)

Wednesday, Aug. 10

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. Runner-up of Game 4: 12:00 p.m. (Airs on ESPN)

Thursday, Aug. 11

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5: 4:00 p.m. (Airs on ESPN)

