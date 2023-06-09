▶️ Bend North Little League Softball Jamboree begins Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend North Little League Softball Jamboree is back for another year at Pine Nursery Park, starting Friday.

This edition involves more than 200 girls ages 5 to 14 from around the area.

League president Dominic Gatto says this year’s competition will provide a “high-level atmosphere” for players.

“We really want to give the girls a tournament-style experience. So we’ll have medals. We’ll have opening ceremonies. We have uniform umpires coming. We were flying in 50-plus uniformed umpires from all over the region,” said Gatto.

The opening ceremony is at 5:00 p.m. Friday.

