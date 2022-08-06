Bend North Juniors fall in 1st regionals game at Caldera HS

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Bend North Little League played their first game of the Junior League Baseball World Series West Regionals at Caldera High School Friday morning. Bend North is in District 5, which is hosting the regionals.

Unfortunately, it wasn’t the start the boys from Bend wanted. They lost their opening game to Arizona. But this is a double-elimination tournament, so Bend North is still alive heading into the weekend.

“We pretty much ran into a buzzsaw with them,” said Bend North manager Brad Geisking. “We’re not out of the tournament yet. We still have another game tomorrow (Saturday) morning at 9.”

The tournament runs through August 11 with the winner going to Taylor, Michigan for the Junior Baseball World Series.

Here is a look at the full schedule for the tournament at Caldera High School.

Meanwhile, the Bend North Little League majors team begins play in the Northwest Regionals in San Bernardino, California Saturday for a shot at the Little League World Series. You can find that schedule here.

