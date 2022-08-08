Bend North Junior League team eliminated from regionals

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend North team Junior League Baseball team fell to the team from Washington state Saturday, eliminating them from the West Regional.

The team from Northwest Seattle Little League defeated Bend North 19-2 on Saturday.

The day before, Bend North fell to Arizona 17-0 in the double-elimination tournament.

The regional tournament is being played at Caldera High School in Bend.

