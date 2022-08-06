Bend North falls 10-1 in Little League World Series regional game

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend North Little League team lost a tough one today in San Bernardino, CA 10-1.

It was the their first game in the Northwest Region Tournament for a chance to advance to the Little League Baseball World Series.

They faced a team from Bonney Lake, WA in the Saturday morning opener.

The kids from Bend will play again Sunday night at 7 p.m.

You can catch that game on ESPN+.

They’ll face Alaska who lost in the second game of the day to Idaho.

Related stories:

Bend little league team has World Series hopes: headed to regionals

Umpire’s journey starts in Bend, leads toward Little League World Series