Bend North falls 10-1 in Little League World Series regional game

The Bend North Little League team lost a tough one today in San Bernardino, CA 10-1.
It was the their first game in the Northwest Region Tournament for a chance to advance to the Little League Baseball World Series.
They faced a team from Bonney Lake, WA in the Saturday morning opener.
The kids from Bend will play again Sunday night at 7 p.m.
You can catch that game on ESPN+.
They’ll face Alaska who lost in the second game of the day to Idaho.
