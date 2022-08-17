▶️ Bend North Corridor project begins this fall

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Major highway construction is set for Bend this fall.

The Bend North Corridor project brings changes to both Highway 20 and Highway 97 in the northern part of Bend.

Changes include adding roundabouts on Highway 20 at Robal Lane and Cooley Road.

Highway 97 will be realigned to the east and run parallel to the railroad tracks.

The existing Highway 97 will turn in a business route running near the shopping centers.

Traffic impacts will be minor, at first, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

By February 2023, impacts are expected to be more significant along Highway 20. Impacts on Highway 97 will be felt later in 2023.

The whole thing is expected to be finished by December 2024.