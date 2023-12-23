ODOT adding safety measures, reducing speed in Bend Highway 97 work zone

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

More changes are coming to the work zone on Highway 97 in northern Bend, including a reduced speed limit starting next week. This is for the Bend North Corridor Project which is shifting Highway 97 on the north end of town to make it more of a bypass.

Last month, crews shifted the travel lanes, narrowed them and closed two left-hand turns in the area. But ODOT says more hours in the dark along with the wet weather have made seeing the lane shifts difficult.

Starting the first week in January, ODOT will be re-striping the area and adding recessed reflectors into the striping to help people know where they need to be. Crews will also add rumble strips to the centerline of the highway.

As part of the changes, ODOT says the speed through the work zone will be lowered to 35 mph staring next week to give drivers more time to navigate the changes and improve safety for work crews.

ODOT said plastic delineators were placed between the north and south lanes where left-hand turns have been closed. But some of these markers were recently ripped out by drivers going over them.

“We urge drivers to heed the closures; they were put in place to improve safety. Stopping abruptly in traffic to make a left turn at a closed intersection is dangerous not only for you but also for everyone behind you. These missing delineators will be replaced,” ODOT said.

The left turn onto Grandview Drive from northbound U.S. 97 is permanently closed to traffic. Northbound travelers can access Grandview Drive by turning left onto Cooley Road, right onto Hunnell Road, right onto Loco Road, left onto Clausen Road and right onto Grandview Drive.

The right turn onto Clausen Road from southbound U.S. 97 is closed for approximately the next six months. Southbound travelers can access Clausen Road by turning right onto Grandview Drive and left onto Clausen Road.

The current lane configuration will be in place until April 2024. That’s when ODOT says the northbound lanes will be moved onto the new U.S. 97 alignment at Cooley Road. Southbound lanes will stay where they currently are.

ODOT says the scheduled completion for the new Highway 97 is the end of 2024.