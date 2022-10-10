▶️ Bend North Corridor Project to break ground next week

After years of talking about it, the work on the Bend North Corridor Project is about to begin.
A groundbreaking ceremony is set for Monday, Oct. 17, at 11:00 a.m. Several state and local officials will be on hand.
The project has two major components.
The first part is to add a pair of roundabouts on Highway 20 — one at Robal Lane (the back entrance to the Cascade Village Shopping Center) and at Cooley Road.
There will be a median barrier between the roundabouts and multi-use paths and enhanced shoulders at certain locations. ODOT says the multi-use paths will tie into a multi-use path that will be built along Highway 20 between Cooley Road and the Old Bend-Redmond Highway.
These two roundabouts are separate from a roundabout project on Highway 20 at Old Bend-Redmond Highway.