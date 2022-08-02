▶️ Bend North hosting Junior League baseball regionals at Caldera HS this week

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

Some of baseball’s bright young stars hit the High Desert this week. The Junior League Baseball West Region baseball tournament kicks off Thursday at Caldera High School in Southeast Bend.

The Bend North Little League team will be joined by 10 other teams from all over the western United States. More than 230 players and coaches are expected to travel to Central Oregon.

The winner heads to Michigan where the first Junior League Baseball champion in three years will be crowned.

RELATED: Bend North All-Star teams make regionals in same year for 1st time ever

“For these kids, it’s a huge step for them. It’s an intense eight days experience. I had the opportunity to do public address announcing for the 2016 tournament, and I can attest that these kids will be giving 100%, and more, to get to Taylor, Michigan,” said Mike Fischer, District 5 media analyst.



The tournament runs through Aug. 11.

RELATED: Umpire’s journey starts in Bend, leads toward Little League World Series