▶️ Bend North Little League All-Stars tournament takes over city

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The Bend North Little League All-Star tournament is taking over Bend this week.

The tournament is hosting baseball and softball for more than 40 teams across Central Oregon from ages 8 to 16. It wraps up Thursday with a few championship games.

“Winning All-Stars, I feel like it just means that you’re the best. And that title? You’re the best in your area. And yeah, that title feels good, you know?” said Denver Shulke, a player on Jefferson County Softball.

Winners head to the state championships.

