▶️ 2 Bend Nordic skiers compete for Team USA in Finland this weekend

by Steve Kaufmann

Two Bend Nordic skiers are in Europe right now getting ready for the biggest races of their young career. Neve Gerard and Delaney Jackson train with the Mt. Bachelor Sports Education Foundation and recently qualified for the trip to this weekend’s Nordic Nations Cup in Finland.

The pair raced in Michigan earlier this year. Neve ranked sixth. Delaney was eighth — the second alternate.

This week they’ve traded the Cascades for the Finnish town of Jyvaskyla — 167 miles north of Helsinki.

Steve Kauffman met the up-and-coming pair who train in Central Oregon.