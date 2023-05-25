2-year Newport Avenue construction project to finish Friday

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The two-year wait is finally over for drivers in west Bend. The city says it will open all of Newport Avenue by the end of the day Friday.

The city says it will maintain two-way traffic but drivers should expect intermittent lane shifts into June to accommodate finishing touches such as irrigation and landscaping work.

Storm drains, sewer and water lines are the primary causes for two years of construction pain between NW 9th Street and College Way.

Despite the pandemic, labor and material shortages, the city says construction is wrapping up a month behind schedule.

Newport Avenue Corridor construction costs are estimated $23 million.

A celebration is planned from 10:30 a.m. – noon on Friday, June 9, which the public can attend. It will be on Nashville Avenue between Columbia Street and Harmon Boulevard.