▶️ New Bend city councilors sworn into office Wednesday night

by Steele Haugen | Central Oregon Daily News

Wednesday night at the Bend Council Chambers was the end of the road for some elected officials.

The city council meeting started with the honor of the flag, followed by an opening song.

While some said goodbye, others said hello as new councilors were sworn into office.

“It felt even more important for me tonight, more significant to be part of this thing we call government that works to the betterment of communities,” said new councilor Mike Riley.

RELATED: ‘Bend is home’: New mayor Melanie Kebler looks ahead on time in office

RELATED: Bend has 2 new city councilors: Here are their priorities

“It’s an honor to have the trust of the people of Bend, but I also feel pretty honored and supported to have my family as well,” said new councilor Ariel Méndez. “I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them, and I am really grateful for their support, and I am really glad my kids got to see some of this too.”

The first job the new city council had was to appoint a new mayor pro-tem. The council unanimously voted Megan Perkins.

The city council has a vacant spot that needs to be filled. Applications for the position end Friday at 5 p.m. The council will then have 30 days to make a decision.