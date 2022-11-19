▶️ Historic Bend home about to move for Bend North Corridor Project

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A historic home in northeast Bend is on the move.

Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, plans to move the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House 700 yards down the road next Tuesday.

The relocation is needed due to the Bend North Corridor Project, which will move part of Highway 97 that runs between Empire Avenue and Cooley Road.

The new 97 will be built between the current highway and the railroad tracks. The old 97 will become an extension of 3rd Street.

RELATED: Bend North Corridor project breaks ground

RELATED: Bend North Corridor: Businesses brace for change

The home serves as the office for the business.

“So the houses worked well for us. Our customers enjoy it and we’re happy to be able to save it and just just hope the chimney stays on,” said Tim Larocco with Instant Landscaping.

The move was supposed to happen earlier this week, but it was delayed because an unexpected fiber optic line was discovered.