Neff-Purcell intersection reopening Monday after 10-month project

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

After nearly 10 months of construction initially slated to last about five, the intersection at Neff Road and Purcell Blvd. in northeast Bend is set to open Monday at noon.

The City of Bend made the announcement Thursday.

The intersection has been closed since February to make improvements. Those include the addition of separate left-turn lanes, new southbound and westbound right turn lanes, wider shared-use paths, street lighting, accessible curb ramps and sidewalk improvements.

The project was initially supposed to wrap up last summer, but it was delayed after the City said workers found old, unmapped infrastructure remnants, gas, communication and power lines for example, deep under the road.

The re-opening of the intersection will improve access to St. Charles Medical Center and Pilot Butte Middle School.

The City is asking people to drive carefully after the road re-opens because the contractor is finishing sidewalks, landscaping and more. Expect intermittent lane shifts with flaggers.

“In addition to the intersection, the project includes completing a modernized Purcell Boulevard from Full Moon Drive to Courtney Drive, including widening the roadway, building sidewalks, and also adding bike lanes on Purcell Boulevard between Butler Market Road and Robinson Street. The Purcell extension is anticipated to open late December, connecting Purcell between Neff and Butler Market,” the City said in a statement. “Travelers accustomed to using Daggett Lane for cross-town travel will be able to instead use Purcell, a collector street designed for higher traffic volumes. Please drive slowly and stay alert: this new section of Purcell is a residential collector road with a 25 mph speed limit.”