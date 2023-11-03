▶️ Neff-Purcell intersection opening pushed back again

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The opening of a busy intersection in northeast Bend has been pushed back again, this time due to a scheduling conflict.

The City of Bend says a projected Thanksgiving opening of the intersection at Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard is delayed because the Oregon Department of Transportation is in charge of testing the traffic signals. Both the city and ODOT weren’t able to get the schedule to line up. so the new opening date is expected to be early December.

The intersection near St. Charles Hospital and Pilot Butte Middle School has been closed since late February. It was originally set to open in the middle of the summer, but has been pushed back due after workers located a number of underground utilities.

The closure is to make improvements for traffic flow, including adding turn lanes.

There are signs of progress as the road has been freshly paved.

