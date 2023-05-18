Neff-Purcell intersection opening delayed until fall

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

The reopening of the busy intersection at NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard is being delayed until sometime this fall, the City of Bend announced Thursday. The city says the project “has been experiencing longer than expected infrastructure relocation and design adjustment work.”

“We regret that the delays will impact the project schedule, and we understand the inconvenience this will cause,” the city said in a statement. “However, the project team is committed to exploring tactics that will improve the timeline and open the roadway as soon as possible.”

The city did not give more specific information about the issues. Central Oregon Daily News is reaching out for details.

A specific date for the opening was not given. The previous scheduled opening was for sometime in mid-summer.

The closure has been a point of frustration for many drivers who use the intersection that is near Pilot Butte Middle School and the St. Charles Hospital campus. Local food truck vendors have also voiced concern about how the closure could affect business.

Compounding the issue is the construction work happening on surrounding streets — some of which are part of the designated detour route for the Neff-Purcell closure.

In the early days of the closure, some drivers were going around the closure signs and going through the intersection anyway. Police told us some were even driving on the sidewalks.

“We will make every effort to try to minimize the inconvenience caused by this work. However, we ask for your understanding and patience in this regard. We appreciate your support as we tackle this unforeseen issue,” the city said.

Here is the latest on the project from the city:

Construction – May 18-June 2

Purcell Extension

Processing of the excavated and hammered material continues. The crushed rock will be repurposed for pipeline backfill and to change the grade of Neff Road through the intersection.

Subgrade prep work begins for the sidewalk, curbs and roadway.

Neff and Purcell Intersection

The franchise utilities, such as power, internet, etc., continue relocating their facilities to ideal locations and depths. The contractor continues with excavation work.

Required tree removal will be taking place to make room for additional turn lanes and sidewalks. Trees will be preserved when feasible. New trees and landscape plants will be added as part of the project. See what trees will be preserved, removed and planted on the Landscape Exhibits on the project website.

Detour routes:

Eastbound (south option) – go south on 8th Street, east on Greenwood Avenue, north on 27th Street Eastbound (north option) – go north on 8th Street, east on Butler Market Road and south on 27th Street Westbound (south option) – go south on 27th Street, west on Greenwood Avenue, north on 8th Street Westbound (north option) – go north on 27th Street, west on Butler Market Road and south on 8th Street



Interactive Traffic Impacts Map

You may also monitor current and upcoming detours and closures at bendoregon.gov/traffic.

Project Communications

