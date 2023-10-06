Neff-Purcell intersection might be open by Thanksgiving

by Central Oregon Daily News Sources

A major intersection near St. Charles Hospital on Bend’s eastside should be back open by Thanksgiving — if Mother Nature is kind.

The City of Bend’s engineering director says the weather needs to cooperate for the intersection of NE Neff Road and NE Purcell Boulevard to open by the end of November.

Crews will be paving the intersection over the next few weeks.

The project was supposed to wrap up by the middle of this past summer, but it has faced long delays after workers located a number of underground utilities.

RELATED: Bend City Council approves airport control tower design funding

RELATED: $750,000 Oregon Lottery grant moves Culver skatepark dream closer to reality